Police arrest man in connection with teen's death in Mississauga

Peel police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy, who was found dead in a Mississauga park Friday morning.

Police were called shortly before 8 a.m. Friday to the area of Lewisham and Truscott drives in Mississauga, where they found the boy's body.

Multiple sources have identified the slain boy as Riley Martin, although authorities have yet to confirm his identity. Police have not released a cause of death.

On Saturday, police said Nicholas Mahabir, 20, of Mississauga has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

