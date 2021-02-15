Police arrest 4, seize assault rifle in connection with Toronto homicide

Toronto police have arrested four people and seized an AK-47 rifle along with several rounds of ammunition in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Michael Opong Berchie.

On Feb. 8, officers were called to the area near Lawrence Avenue West and Sage Avenue in response to gunshots. They found Berchie unconscious in his car. He later died.

On Saturday, the Toronto Police Service arrested four people, charging three with first degree murder, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm with intent.

As a result of their arrests, police say they executed warrants at different locations, including a home near Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

There, officers allegedly confiscated multiple types of ammunition, a loaded AK-47, a loaded magazine with more ammunition, and another extended magazine with additional ammunition.

A fourth person has been charged with multiple counts of careless storage of a firearm and ammunition, as well as with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm while knowing that doing so is unauthorized.

That person has also been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and two counts of possession of a prohibited device.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.