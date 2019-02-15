Man charged in Scarborough homicide had previous shooting conviction, is brother of Danzig shooter

One of two men arrested and charged after a fatal daylight shooting in Scarborough earlier this week was previously convicted in a shooting more than six years ago, and is the brother of a man who pleaded guilty to numerous charges in the city's infamous Danzig shooting.

In this most-recent case, Toronto police responded to reports of multiple gunshots around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at 4110 Lawrence Avenue East. When officers arrived, they found the victim in a stairwell with gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as Dean Howlett, 25, of Whitby, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death marks the city's seventh homicide of the year.

On Friday, police said they arrested two men in connection with the case. One man, a 22-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with second-degree murder. A 21-year-old, also of Toronto, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The 22-year-old, identified as Naod Tsegazab, was convicted as a 16-year-old in a non-fatal shooting on Sept. 2, 2012, in the Chester Le neighbourhood of Scarborough. While he was convicted as a young offender, Tsegazab was sentenced as an adult, and so his identity can be released.

It is unclear whether at the time of Tuesday's shooting, Tsegazab was out on parole or full release.

Tsegazab is also the brother of Nahom Tsegazab, who pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and six counts of aggravated assault in connection with the July 2012 Danzig Street shooting that left two people dead and 23 wounded. He had been facing two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and 22 counts of aggravated assault.

Nahom Tsegazab received a 14-year sentence, but with time served that was knocked down to 11 years and five months.