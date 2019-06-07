Police arrest 2nd of 7 men wanted for climbing on cruiser after Raptors' Eastern Conference win

Police have arrested the second of seven men wanted for allegedly jumping on a cruiser and threatening an officer following the Raptors' Eastern Conference victory.

The 22-year-old turned himself in on June 1 and has been charged with mischief. The Etobicoke man is alleged to be the fourth suspect and is expected to appear in court next week.

The first arrest was made on May 29 after a 19-year-old turned himself in to police. He was also charged with mischief.

Amid the celebration on Saturday, May 25, police say the men jumped on top of the cruiser with an officer inside. The officer attempted to arrest one of the men, and as a crowd began encroaching, one of the suspects allegedly threatened to kill the officer.

Police say the officer feared for his safety, so he let the suspect go and got back in his car.

Police are still looking for five other suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).