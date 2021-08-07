Police arrest 2 teens in connection with robberies, carjackings

Two teens are facing dozens of charges after a series of alleged robberies and carjackings in Peel, York and Toronto.

Police say some of the incidents — which took place between July 23rd and August 4th — turned violent.

They say most of the alleged robberies happened in Brampton, but some were in Caledon, Vaughan and Toronto.

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy are both charged with 12 counts of robbery, eight counts of using an imitation firearm and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police are still searching for a third suspect.