Police searching for witnesses after Vaughan crash that left 1 teen dead, 4 others hurt

York Regional Police are looking for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was killed and four other teens were hurt in a single-vehicle crash near in Vaughan late Tuesday.

The four youth who survived, ranging in age from 15 and 17, were injured after an SUV that was travelling westbound on King Vaughan Road, approaching Kipling Avenue, veered off the roadway near a sharp curve and struck a tree, shortly before midnight.

Part of the front-end of the blue-coloured 2009 Kia Sportage broke off in the crash and the SUV's front windshield shattered.

A 15-year-old boy, who suffered life-threatening injuries, remains in hospital and is "fighting for his life," police say. A girl, 16, was also seriously injured in the crash. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old male passenger both sustained minor injuries.

Investigators have not yet released the names of the victims and are working to determine what caused the crash. Det. David Pozzobon told reporters on Wednesday that police are looking at whether or not dangerous driving was a factor and said there appeared to be no signs of impairment.

York Regional Police say they are trying to determine why the vehicle left the roadway. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

No charges have been laid at this time and police are urging anyone with potentially useful information to contact officers from the major collision investigation unit.

"The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision are being asked to please come forward," York police said Thursday in a news release.