CNE ride to reopen after man injured Monday night

The Polar Express will reopen at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) after a man was seriously injured on the spinning attraction Monday night, officials said Thursday.

The ride had been closed since Monday night but the Technical Standards & Safety Authority (TSSA) has deemed it safe to resume operation after an inspection. The first ride since the incident is happening Thursday afternoon, according to the CNE.

The TSSA says the cause of the man's injury is still under investigation.

Toronto police said they were called to the CNE grounds near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dufferin Street shortly before 9:30 p.m on Monday.

An 18-year-old man fell off a ride and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto paramedics previously said.