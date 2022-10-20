From goat stew to empanadas: this Ecuadorian spot has you covered for a warm fall feast

Metro Morning's food guide, Suresh Doss, joins us weekly to discuss one of the many great GTA eateries he's discovered.

This week, he talked to host Ismaila Alfa about an Ecuadorian spot at a slowly re-emerging food market.

Suresh Doss: The last time we spoke about Plaza Latina, back in spring of 2021, I mentioned that the food court was going through hard times. The tables were stripped clear, vendors were struggling. There have been a number of businesses that closed unfortunately, but there's also been this wave of new businesses that have opened up, from my observation, to cater to construction works that are working on the Finch Line. I have to say that the energy and atmosphere is full back.

So I wanted to highlight one of my favourite places in this plaza, one of its oldest; El Comedor Popular Ecuatoriano. This is a very tiny stall at the corner of the food court. I mentioned that their cheese and queso, empanadas are some of my favourites in the city. But there's much more to this place. Tito Gallardo and his wife Keren Zambrono have been running this stall for 12 years. But it has been in family for over 20 years and despite its size, it's one of the few places in the area that highlights the various regional dishes of Ecuador.

El Comedor Popular Ecuatoriano serves up a variety of delicious soups daily. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Ismaila Alfa: So take me through some of the best dishes to get here.

Suresh Doss: There are three categories. Let's start with the soups. Tito makes three different types of soups every day and it's scratch cooking in the best form. There's the sopa de carne which is beef soup with corn, the sopa de pollo which is chicken and a crowfoot soup that is very traditional. What really stands about all of these soups are the depth in flavour and richness in each bowl.

Ismaila Alfa: That sounds perfect as the weather is changing right now.

Suresh Doss: He makes his own pesto, a non traditional paste that is bright green and that flavours the base for the soup .And it's then accented with a small amount of cheddar cheese that really brings quite a bit of depth and mystery to each spoonful. If you're stopping by during the weekend then you have to get the seafood soup, which is only available for a limited time and it's great.

The goat stew at El Comedor Popular Ecuatoriano has chunks of bone-in goat that goes through a multi-day process before it's cooked for a few hours. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Ismaila Alfa: And what's the main course?

Suresh Doss: There are a number of rice plates here, traditional dishes from central Ecuador where you have rice served alongside thin strips of beef or pork that are sautéed and served with a chilli sauce. That is chunky but also incredibly leafy? A very herbal chilli sauce.

The empanadas at El Comedor Popular Ecuatoriano have an impressive cheese pull. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

And there are stewed dishes, the goat stew is easily my favourite. You have chunks of bone-in goat that goes through a multi-day process before it's cooked in a big vat for a few hours.

Ismaila Alfa: And then empanadas right?

Suresh Doss: You cannot leave this place without trying the empanadas. I want you to picture large crescent shapes, stuffed with mozzarella. Not only is the cheese pull really impressive, but if you're having the sopa or the stew, it makes for a great dipping vessel.