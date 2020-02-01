With plastic bags on their way out, what else should we consider ditching?
2 Toronto stores make it easy to forget the convenience of single-use plastics
The recent move by Sobeys to ban plastic bags will remove 225 million single use bags from circulation a year. But take a look at your next grocery hall and you'll see that ditching the bags doesn't get rid of single-use plastics altogether.
Cucumbers and lettuce come wrapped in a thin layer of plastic that can't be reused and then there are those bags of rice or pasta that once opened, can't be resealed.
Although Sobeys is the largest national retailer to remove unnecessary plastic, smaller shops in Toronto have gone even further to encourage waste reduction.
Unboxed Market in Little Portugal and bare market (its name is written in lowercase) on Danforth Avenue sell their goods unwrapped. They have some tips on how to reduce your plastic trail.
Ditch the produce bags
The co-owner of Unboxed Market, Michelle Genttner, wanted to open a grocery store that went back to her country roots. You won't find any plastic produce bags at her shop. The fruits and vegetables are sold unpackaged.
"Apples have a peel, oranges have a peel, you don't need the extra packaging," said Genttner. "You're going home, washing and peeling them anyway."
Head to the bulk bins
While most grocery stores offer nuts and grains package-free, Dayna Stein's bare market has hundreds of home and beauty products sold by weight.
"How many eyeshadows do you have that you've only used once?," said Stein. "This way you can buy the amount you need. There's less waste and you can see if you like the product."
Bring your own containers
Jars are great for bulk bins. Simply weigh them before they're filled so you're only paying for the weight of the food. Stein's Danforth store also offers cleaning products. She encourages customers to hold on to "the old toilet cleaner container" and refill it. "You're extending the life of the product and keeping it out of the landfill," said Stein.
If it works, don't replace it
Switching over to plastic-free is great, but Stein says don't rush to buy all new household items if the plastic ones are still in good condition. "Buying all new stuff, even if it's plastic-free, is consumerism at its base," said Stein. If they're working, don't upgrade them.
Go in with a list
That will keep you from buying unnecessary items that often come wrapped in plastic, says Genttner. If you go in with a list and the containers you need, you're unlikely to buy more items than necessary.
Pro tip: Start small
Minimizing your dependance on single-use items can be challenging, says Emily Charles-Donelson. Since her daughter was born six year ago, she's been on a journey toward a zero-waste lifestyle.
- Sobeys removes plastic bags at the end of January
-
Giving up plastic is not as hard as it sounds, when you have a plan
"I opted to use cloth diapers for my daughter because they made more sense," said Charles-Donelson. "Then, I started seeing the waste everywhere else ... I just thought if I'm doing this thing with diapers then I need to extend it to other areas of my life as well."
She started small by carrying around a reusable bag and coffee cup. Once she got used to that, she added more items to her arsenal. Now she has a full zero-waste kit with lightweight tin containers, cloth napkin and bamboo cutlery.
Every time she orders takeout or gets popcorn at the movies, she tells servers to use her containers instead of their disposable ones.
"I've never been turned down," said Charles-Donelson.
Big stores, next steps
Allowing people to fill their own containers at the hot or cold food table is something more grocery stores should start doing, says Genttner.
"If you bring in a container and it's clean and it closes we have no problem at all putting whatever you want in it," said Genttner.
Unboxed Market is also moving toward a reusable container program for those who don't come equipped with a takeaway box. Once you order what you want, you eat it and eventually bring the container back.
Genttner believes manufacturers will eventually realize this and start catering to consumers' environmental demands.
"People want these options," she says.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.