With plastic bags on their way out, what else should we consider ditching?

The recent move by Sobeys to ban plastic bags will remove 225 million single use bags from circulation a year. But take a look at your next grocery hall and you'll see that ditching the bags doesn't get rid of single-use plastics altogether.

Cucumbers and lettuce come wrapped in a thin layer of plastic that can't be reused and then there are those bags of rice or pasta that once opened, can't be resealed.

Although Sobeys is the largest national retailer to remove unnecessary plastic, smaller shops in Toronto have gone even further to encourage waste reduction.

Unboxed Market in Little Portugal and bare market (its name is written in lowercase) on Danforth Avenue sell their goods unwrapped. They have some tips on how to reduce your plastic trail.

Ditch the produce bags

The co-owner of Unboxed Market, Michelle Genttner, wanted to open a grocery store that went back to her country roots. You won't find any plastic produce bags at her shop. The fruits and vegetables are sold unpackaged.

"Apples have a peel, oranges have a peel, you don't need the extra packaging," said Genttner. "You're going home, washing and peeling them anyway."

Michelle Genttner, co-owner of Unboxed Market, sells everything without packaging. Customers can buy milk on tap and even a single egg. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC )

Head to the bulk bins

While most grocery stores offer nuts and grains package-free, Dayna Stein's bare market has hundreds of home and beauty products sold by weight.

"How many eyeshadows do you have that you've only used once?," said Stein. "This way you can buy the amount you need. There's less waste and you can see if you like the product."

Customers can purchase a small amount of a beauty product like dry shampoo to try it out. Stein says this reduces waste. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC)

Bring your own containers

Jars are great for bulk bins. Simply weigh them before they're filled so you're only paying for the weight of the food. Stein's Danforth store also offers cleaning products. She encourages customers to hold on to "the old toilet cleaner container" and refill it. "You're extending the life of the product and keeping it out of the landfill," said Stein.

If it works, don't replace it

Switching over to plastic-free is great, but Stein says don't rush to buy all new household items if the plastic ones are still in good condition. "Buying all new stuff, even if it's plastic-free, is consumerism at its base," said Stein. If they're working, don't upgrade them.

Stein sells cleaning products made from natural elements like wood. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC )

Go in with a list

That will keep you from buying unnecessary items that often come wrapped in plastic, says Genttner. If you go in with a list and the containers you need, you're unlikely to buy more items than necessary.

Pro tip: Start small

Minimizing your dependance on single-use items can be challenging, says Emily Charles-Donelson. Since her daughter was born six year ago, she's been on a journey toward a zero-waste lifestyle.

"I opted to use cloth diapers for my daughter because they made more sense," said Charles-Donelson. "Then, I started seeing the waste everywhere else ... I just thought if I'm doing this thing with diapers then I need to extend it to other areas of my life as well."

She started small by carrying around a reusable bag and coffee cup. Once she got used to that, she added more items to her arsenal. Now she has a full zero-waste kit with lightweight tin containers, cloth napkin and bamboo cutlery.

This is what Emily Charles-Donelson carries in her zero waste kit. (Emily Charles-Donelson)

Every time she orders takeout or gets popcorn at the movies, she tells servers to use her containers instead of their disposable ones.

"I've never been turned down," said Charles-Donelson.

Big stores, next steps

Allowing people to fill their own containers at the hot or cold food table is something more grocery stores should start doing, says Genttner.

"If you bring in a container and it's clean and it closes we have no problem at all putting whatever you want in it," said Genttner.

Michelle Genttner holds the reusable containers Unboxed Market will start using as takeout options. Once people are done eating, they are supposed to return the containers. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC )

Unboxed Market is also moving toward a reusable container program for those who don't come equipped with a takeaway box. Once you order what you want, you eat it and eventually bring the container back.

Genttner believes manufacturers will eventually realize this and start catering to consumers' environmental demands.

"People want these options," she says.