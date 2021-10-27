A plane just landed on a major highway north of Toronto
Police in York Region are investigating after a plane landed on a major highway just north of Toronto Tuesday morning.
Police say there is no word of any injuries
The plane took off from Buttonville Airport in Markham but began experiencing mechanical issues and landed on a 10-lane stretch of Highway 407, east of Woodbine Avenue.
York Regional Police are assisting Ontario Provincial Police with the investigation.
So far, there is no word of any injuries.