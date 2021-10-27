A plane just landed on a major highway north of Toronto

Skip to Main Content
Police in York Region are investigating after a plane landed on a major highway just north of Toronto Tuesday morning.

Police say there is no word of any injuries

CBC News ·
The plane took off from Buttonville Airport in Markham but began experiencing mechanical issues and landed on a 10-lane stretch of Highway 407, east of Woodbine Avenue. (Lee Smithson/Twitter)

The plane took off from Buttonville Airport in Markham but began experiencing mechanical issues and landed on a 10-lane stretch of Highway 407, east of Woodbine Avenue.

York Regional Police are assisting Ontario Provincial Police with the investigation.

So far, there is no word of any injuries.

