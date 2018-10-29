Toronto gathers in solidarity for Pittsburgh synagogue victims

Large crowds of mourners gathered at Mel Lastman Square Monday night for a community vigil in honour of the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead.

The organizers, UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), said the vigil that started at 7 p.m. will bring the community together in a show of solidarity as it tries to grapple with the "unspeakable act of anti-Semitism."

Several rabbis spoke at the event and Judy Winberg, the cousin of Joyce Fienberg, also read a prayer. She was among 20 of Fienberg's relatives at the event. They will fly out Tuesday to Fienberg's funeral.

Fienberg, who was born in Toronto, was one of 11 people killed inside the Tree of Life Synagogue when a gunman opened fire during services on Saturday.

Judy Winberg, the cousin of Joyce Fienberg, also read a prayer at Monday's vigil. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Federal Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair attended the vigil on behalf of the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and said the prime minister is offering his condolences to the community and Fienberg's family.

"While we gather united in grief, let us also stand united in strength and resolve. The scourge of hatred and violence could never be tolerated in any part of our society," Blair said.

"We all know that tragically anti-Semitism has throughout history been the most pernicious form of hatred, and that the Jewish people have long suffered and tragically stood alone far too often in the face of violence born in hatred."

Monday's vigil at Mel Lastman Square is one of many that has been held across the country since the attack in Pittsburgh on Saturday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also expressed his condolences to the Jewish community.

"Our government of Ontario and the people of Ontario are standing shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community, our friends, and our neighbours," he said. "I can tell you, my friends, we will always, always stand with you, and we will never, ever waver."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed his condolences to the Jewish community at Monday's vigil. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Toronto Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong represented the city at the vigil as Mayor John Tory and his wife are out of town. Minnan Wong said the message at Mel Lastman Square was clear and united.

"To the people of Pittsburgh, we stand with you as you grieve and as you come together as a community to move forward. This loss of life and suffering is senseless – it is terrifying — but I know it will not stop how we all live together. It will not stop how we welcome people of all faiths in our cities, " he said.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, was also said to be in attendance.

Toronto Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong spoke at the vigil and said the message at Mel Lastman square was 'clear and united.' (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Steve Shulman of the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto told CBC Toronto ahead of the event that the initial of reaction of great shock and sadness is still hasn't worn off.

"This wasn't just an attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh. This was felt as an attack on the entire Jewish people and in fact that was the intent of this violent anti-Semite who carried out the act," Shulman said.

The vigil at Mel Lastman Square is intended to bring the community together in a show of solidarity as it tries to grapple with Saturday's 'unspeakable act of anti-Semitism.' (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"It was brought home how close this was when yesterday we all learned that a member of our community, who grew up in this community, was one of the victims, and quite a number of her family members are here tonight."

On Sunday, Rabbi Yael Splansky, from the Holy Blossom Temple in Forest Hill, posted a Facebook tribute to Fienberg, saying she grew up at the temple.

The vigil at Mel Lastman Square is part of a national display of sympathy and solidarity after Saturday's murderous attack.

Other major multi-faith vigils are set to begin Monday night in Montreal and Edmonton.

And in Quebec City, leaders of a mosque that was the site of a 2017 mass murder carried out by a lone gunman sent condolences to Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue.

Monday's vigils follow similar gatherings Sunday in Halifax, Vancouver and Ottawa. More events are planned Tuesday in Winnipeg and Hamilton, Ont.