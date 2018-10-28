Family 'grief stricken' after Toronto-born woman killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

A Toronto-born woman is among the dead after a mass shooting in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Joyce Fienberg, 75, was one of 11 people killed inside the Tree of Life Synagogue after a gunman opened fire during worship services.

Robert Gregory Bowers allegedly killed eight men and three women inside the synagogue before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him, police say.

The victims' ages range from 54 to 97 and include a pair of brothers and a husband and wife.

Fienberg's brother, Thornhill resident Bob Libman, told CBC Toronto "the family is grief stricken."

"[She was] the most amazing and giving person," he said.

Libman and his wife are driving down to Pittsburgh, where Fienberg was a resident in a suburb called Oakland.

'I walk past her every day'

On Sunday, Rabbi Yael Splansky, from the Holy Blossom Temple in Forest Hill, posted a Facebook tribute to Fienberg.

"I did not know her. She was married here before my time. But I walk past her every day — her Confirmation Class photo is on our wall of honour," the post reads.

"This morning's service was full. The sounds of Jews at prayer buoyed me. The faces of these good people strengthened my faith in the future," it continues.

Deanna Levy, a spokeswoman for the temple, said the photo at Holy Blossom is of Fienberg when she was 16 years old.

"She has family members in our congregation and in Toronto. May her memory be a blessing," said Levy, adding that the temple had services Sunday morning.

"Right now we are just offering comfort to families.... We are just trying to stay strong."

'Appalled and saddened'

The gunman reportedly shouted anti-Semitic phrases during the shooting, and posted virulent anti-Semitic messages on social media filled with slurs and conspiracy theories.

On Sunday, Learning Research & Development Center (LRDC) at the University of Pittsburgh said on its Facebook page that Fienberg was a former member and they were "appalled and saddened" by the attack

LRDC said Fienberg was a research specialist at the centre from 1983 until her retirement in 2008.

Joyce Fienberg, right, with her husband, Stephen Fienberg, who died in 2016. (Supplied)

"Joyce was a cherished friend for many in LRDC. For those who knew her in LRDC she was an engaging, elegant, and warm person," the post read.

LRDC said her husband was Carnegie Mellon University statistics and social science professor Stephen E. Fienberg, who died in 2016. It added that she had two sons, Anthony and Howard, and also had grandchildren.

Meanwhile, UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and its advocacy partner, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), are planning a community wide vigil in honour of the victims of the tragedy.

The organizers say the vigil will be on Monday and will bring the community together in a show of solidarity "as we try to grapple with this unspeakable act of anti-Semitism."