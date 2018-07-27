Police detonate pipe bomb in North York parkette

Toronto police have confirmed to CBC Toronto that they detonated a pipe bomb in a North York parkette Friday.

The bomb was discovered after city workers returned to clean out the charred remains of a garbage bin fire in Queen's Greenbelt, a small city-owned park near Maple Leaf Drive and Lawrence Avenue West, early Friday.

Toronto Fire Services Capt. David Eckerman told CBC Toronto that the workers discovered a metal pipe, capped at both ends.

Toronto police's chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) response team was called to investigate and the bomb was detonated.

Fire crews quickly put out the garbage bin fire early Friday after receiving reports of a grass fire shortly in the park before 12:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, Eckerman said they discovered flames coming from a garbage bin. Toronto Fire has no information on how the fire started.

Police say that there were no injuries as a result of detonating the device.