Watch 91-year-old COVID-19 patient take her 1st walk since falling ill at Pinecrest

Pinecrest Nursing Home has shared a video of one of its residents — 91-year-old Lorraine Button — venturing outside on Friday for her first walk since the COVID-19 outbreak began at the long-term care facility in Bobcaygeon, Ont..

"Lorraine loves to be outdoors and goes on walks around the community daily, so this breath of fresh air tastes especially sweet today," the home's administrator Mary Carr wrote in an email.

"This video captures the first walk of its kind in weeks and the staff are clearly thrilled to share this moment with her."