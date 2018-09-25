Pilot pronounced dead after helicopter crashes in Whitchurch-Stouffville

The pilot is dead after a helicopter crashed in Whitchurch-Stouffville Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Emergency crews were called at about 2:20 p.m. to the area of Warden Avenue and Aurora Road.

York Region firefighters had received information that a helicopter had some sort of mechanical issue, according to Const. Laura Nicolle, spokesperson for York Regional Police. Ground crews were unable to make contact with the pilot, and emergency crews began searching the area for the aircraft.

The pilot, who was the only occupant of the helicopter, was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Police have closed Warden Avenue between St. John's Sideroad to Aurora Road.