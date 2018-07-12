Pilot dead after small plane crashes near Buttonville Airport
The pilot of a small plane that crashed near Buttonville Airport is dead, York Regional Police say.
Crash occurred around 8:00 p.m.
A spokesperson said the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.
A Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said its investigators are at the scene and gathering evidence.
The incident is not considered suspicious.