Pilot dead after small plane crashes near Buttonville Airport

The pilot of a small plane that crashed near Buttonville Airport is dead, York Regional Police say.

Crash occurred around 8:00 p.m.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a small plane crash near Buttonville Airport. (John Hanley/CBC)

A spokesperson said the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

A Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said its investigators are at the scene and gathering evidence.

The incident is not considered suspicious.

