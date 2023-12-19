Man charged after pill lab uncovered in Richmond Hill

A Markham man is facing a host of charges after police found what they are calling a clandestine pill production lab in a Richmond Hill townhouse last week.

In a Tuesday news release from York Regional Police, investigators say they first were called about an "unknown trouble call" at a residence in the area of 16th Avenue and Bayview Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

"When they arrived, they found a lone male occupant in the townhouse unit," the news release reads. "Further investigation revealed the unit was being used as a clandestine lab that was actively pressing hundreds of pills suspected to be oxycodone."

Officers got a search warrant the next day and found evidence of a drug production lab, police say, including powders, liquids, and "more than 34,000 pills suspected to be oxycodone and various pill-making paraphernalia," alongside some 9mm rounds. Oxycodone is a powerful opioid painkiller that can be highly addictive.

Police say the estimated street value of what was seized is over $1 million.

A 35-year-old Richmond Hill man is now facing several charges, including production of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.