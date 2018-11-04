Royal Winter Fair opening weekend not dampened by locked out workers

The months-long dispute between Exhibition Place and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), Local 58, has not affected attendance on the opening weekend of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

Late last week, at least two unions urged members not to take school groups to the fair to show support for stagehands who have been locked out of the entertainment venue since July.

But CEO of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair Charlie Johnstone said while the Local 58-represented workers are picketing outside, the atmosphere inside has been great.

"We're inside — great atmosphere, great crowds, great buzz — everyone is having a wonderful time," Johnstone told CBC Toronto.

"We certainly empathize and respect the right to picket, but it's an information picket. They're letting people know their position. They're not stopping people from coming in."

Opening weekend of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair was full of the usual suspects — show horses, chickens and families enjoying a Toronto tradition. (CBC)

Johnstone said his organization met with Justin Antheunis, president of IATSE Local 58, ahead of the fair to discuss their respective plans.

"We've chatted about what we're doing. We're respecting their rights, they're respecting our event, so it's all good," Johnstone said.

"We're having more of an issue frankly with the Gardiner [Expressway] being closed right now. We're moving ahead, executing The Royal as planned."

Continued lockout disappoints union president

Meanwhile, Antheunis said he is disappointed that they're still locked out, adding that the city had many chances to end it.

"It goes to show really that this is all about an ideological battle as opposed to actually trying to make these grounds work," he told CBC Toronto.

"We tried hard to get in to meet with them even before the Royal Winter Fair started, and they turned it down and postponed it to later this week."

Justin Antheunis, president of IATSE Local 58, says he is disappointed that they’re still locked out. (CBC)

Antheunis reiterated that the city wants to bring in whoever they want from wherever they want to do the work that Local 58 members have been employed to do for almost 100 years.

"We are really asking for nothing. We're asking for our jobs. That's really what we're here for. We're here to protect the jobs that we have and we want to keep," he said.

CBC Toronto contacted Councillor Mark Grimes, chair of the Exhibition Place board of governors, for comment and did not receive a response.

'No problem at all'

Tartistry owner Stephen Roberts says this is his sixth year at the fair and he's happy that business has not been negatively impacted by the lockout.

"To be honest, it wasn't all that problematic. They were very polite about getting their point across. It took a little bit of time longer to get in on day one but . . . I understood their position, and I get it that they have things that they need to stand up for, and it's been actually no problem at all," he told CBC Toronto.

Tartistry owner Stephen Roberts says this is his sixth year at the fair and he’s happy that business has not been negatively impacted by the lockout. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Debbie Fedoruk of Marie Sharp's Hot Sauce says this is her first year at The Royal and she only learned of the lockout when she arrived at the venue.

"Initially when we pulled up, we [felt] bad for these guys . . . we had a little chat with them, and we just said, 'Sorry this is happening to you guys, I hope that you can reconcile.' They marched back and forth, held us up about five minutes and let us through," she said.

"It's our first year, so we're not really sure what to expect, but it's been busy and I'm thinking it's going to get busier as the week goes on."

Johnstone said The Royal is just shy of 100 years and he's encouraging Torontonians to make plans to attend.

"It's 96 years that we've been down here at Exhibition Place, so not only is it a family tradition, it's a place for people to come and learn," Johnstone said.

"There's a culinary academy this year where patrons can cook with some of the top chefs in the country. Charity the cow is here, and of course The Royal horse show, which is the number one indoor horse show in North America."