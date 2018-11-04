New
2 men charged after Pickering traffic stop leads police to $52K of fentanyl
Fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia seized by Durham police as part of drug trafficking probe
Two men have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Pickering this week, Durham police say.
Police said in a news release that they made the arrests on Thursday in the area of Bayly Street and St. Martins Drive as part of a drug investigation.
A further investigation led police to seize a quantity of fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia. Police estimate the value of the drugs is more than $52,000.
The men, from Pickering and Mallorytown, are both 24 years old.
Both are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and police said they were held for a bail hearing.