2 men charged after Pickering traffic stop leads police to $52K of fentanyl
Two men have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Pickering, Durham police say.

Durham police say they have charged two men with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Pickering. (Twitter)

Two men have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Pickering this week, Durham police say.

Police said in a news release that they made the arrests on Thursday in the area of Bayly Street and St. Martins Drive as part of a drug investigation.

A further investigation led police to seize a quantity of fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia. Police estimate the value of the drugs is more than $52,000.

The men, from Pickering and Mallorytown, are both 24 years old.

Both are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and police said they were held for a bail hearing. 

