Pickering teen charged after man shot in Whitby apartment building

A teen has been charged following a shooting Friday in a Whitby apartment building that sent a Pickering man to hospital.

The 17-year-old was identified by investigators as the lone shooter and was arrested without incident Saturday night.

His name has not been released because he is a minor but in a news release Durham police said he was also from Pickering.

He will face 12 charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and point firearm.

Police located the victim, a 24-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to a report of shots fired in an apartment complex at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The man was then taken by an air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre and is currently in stable condition.

Those with information are asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1825. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).