1 person dead, another in police custody after Pickering stabbing

One person has died and a male is under arrest after a stabbing in Pickering Friday, Durham Regional Police say.

Police said the stabbing occurred in the area of Rosebank Road and Sheppard Avenue but did not specify the time.

Officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds who was later pronounced dead, although it's not yet clear when.

In a news release, police said one male has been taken into custody. There is no threat to public safety, police said..

The homicide unit is taking over the investigation.

More to come