Man shot dead in Pickering, Durham police say

Police in Durham Region say that a man was shot and killed in Pickering overnight.

In a tweet posted early Tuesday, police said the shooting happened on Dragonfly Avenue, near the corner of Taunton Road and Sideline 26. It did not say when officers first responded to the incident.

According to police, there are no outstanding suspects.

Durham's homicide unit is investigating.

A media officer is slated to provide more information later this morning.