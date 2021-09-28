Skip to Main Content
Man shot dead in Pickering, Durham police say

Police in Durham Region say that a man was shot and killed in Pickering overnight.

Durham Regional Police have provided few details about the incident

Durham police say there are no oustanding suspects after a fatal shooting in Pickering. (Durham Regional Police Service)

In a tweet posted early Tuesday, police said the shooting happened on Dragonfly Avenue, near the corner of Taunton Road and Sideline 26. It did not say when officers first responded to the incident.

According to police, there are no outstanding suspects. 

Durham's homicide unit is investigating.

A media officer is slated to provide more information later this morning.

