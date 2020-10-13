A Pickering, Ont., high school has asked all students to return their yearbooks after a Black student's tribute was replaced with what the principal called a "malicious, hurtful and racist" message.

The student, a senior at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School, submitted an entry paying tribute to his late grandmother, according to his aunt, Mayma Raphael, in a Facebook post.

The boy's yearbook entry was supposed to read: "RIP Grandma. Thank you for guiding me through my four years of high school."

Instead, it was replaced by: "Rip Harambe Dooga booga.O" — referring in part to a gorilla that was killed at a Cincinnati, Ohio, zoo in 2016.

Raphael shared an image of the yearbook on Facebook, blocking out her nephew's identity for privacy reasons. She said he was "devastated, embarrassed, hurt and disappointed" by what happened.

"He was really looking forward to his yearbook," her post read. "Now his memory of his time at the school is forever ruined."

In a letter sent to students and staff, St. Mary principal Susan Duane said the school was "horrified to discover that inappropriate comments were unknowingly published."

"These comments were malicious, hurtful and racist in nature," the letter read.

"We sincerely apologize to the school community for the offensive, hurtful and unacceptable nature of these comments."

The school has launched an investigation with the Durham Regional Police Service "to ensure that all individuals responsible are held accountable.

Raphael said she believes a group of students and at least one teacher were responsible for handling the yearbook.

"Those who produce offensive or disrespectful content will be subject to disciplinary action," Duane said.

Students have been ordered to return their yearbooks to the school by Tuesday and full inventory will be completed to make sure every copy is accounted for.

Meanwhile, news of what happened is already sparking sharp condemnation, including from Ontario politician Laura Mae Lindo, the NDP MPP for Kitchener Centre.

She tweeted that the incident in Pickering "literally brought me to tears" and said the call for anti-racist education "gets louder each & every day."

She tweeted that the incident in Pickering "literally brought me to tears" and said the call for anti-racist education "gets louder each & every day."

