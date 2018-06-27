Ajax man facing more than 20 charges in Pickering Ribfest shooting

Durham police have laid string of charges against a 20-year-old in connection with a shooting at Pickering Ribfest that left four people wounded earlier this month.

Police were called to the scene outside Pickering Civic Centre shortly after 11 p.m. on June 3, where thousands were in attendance.

Festival-goers were leaving when gunfire erupted in what police said was not a random shooting.

A 16 and 17-year-old from Ajax were injured, along with a 20-year-old Pickering man and a 30-year-old North York man. All four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An Ajax now man faces 21 charges in connection with the incident, including four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of intentionally discharging a firearm along with a slew of other charges.