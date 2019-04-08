Police identify man fatally shot behind Pickering recreation centre

Police have identified a man who died in an ambulance of his wounds after a weekend shooting behind a Pickering recreation centre.

Matthew Ruscitti, 24, of Pickering, died on his way to hospital. He is Durham region's third homicide victim of the year.

Police say they do not know if Ruscitti was targeted or not.

The shooting occurred at the rear of the Pickering Recreation Complex, 1867 Valley Farm Road. Police were called to the scene at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday after several people reported hearing a number of gunshots.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Durham police are canvassing a large area for evidence as they search for clues in the region's third homicide of the year. (Colin Williamson)

Durham police said a post-mortem will be done to determine exact cause of death, but "evidence at the scene is consistent with gunshot wounds."

Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police, said on Monday that police do not have a description of suspects.

Several people were seen fleeing the area after the shooting, but police do not how many or in which direction they were headed.

No weapon has been recovered and police do not have a motive for the shooting.

Tudos said police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing security camera video that has been obtained from the area.

Anyone who may have relevant information or who witnessed anything suspicious is urged to call Det. Thorne or Det. Mc Dermott of Durham police's major crime-homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223.