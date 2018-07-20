Man seriously injured in Pickering parking lot shooting
One man is in hospital after a shooting in a Pickering parking lot overnight Friday, according to police.
The victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment
One man is in hospital after a shooting in a Pickering parking lot overnight Friday, according to police.
Officers were called to the scene near Bayly and Brock roads shortly before 2:30 a.m. They found a man with serious injuries.
The victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.
Police had no further information about the shooting early Friday morning.