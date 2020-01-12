Ontario government issues alert about 'incident' at Pickering nuclear generating station

The Ontario government has issued an emergency alert that applies to residents who live within 10 kilometres of the Pickering nuclear generating station east of Toronto.

An incident was reported at the station. The alert was issued provincewide at 7:24 a.m. ET on Sunday.

"There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station and emergency staff are responding to the situation," the alert reads.

The alert says people who live near the station do not need to "take any protective actions at this time."

No other details are available.

The Pickering station, in service since 1971, is one of the largest nuclear generating stations in the world and produces 14 per cent of the province's electricity, according to Ontario Power Generation.



