Motorcyclist killed in Pickering crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in Pickering late Tuesday, Durham Regional Police say.

The collision happened in the area of Taunton Road and Sapphire Drive at around 9 p.m., police said in a news release.

The motorcycle rider, 30, was travelling east on Taunton when a Nissan sedan travelling west made a left turn, hitting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan remained on scene, police said.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours for the police investigation but have since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact investigators.