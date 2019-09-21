Skip to Main Content
Man in his 20s dead after hit and run in Pickering, police say
Toronto

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that killed a man in his 20s in Pickering early Saturday.

Call came in around 12:30 a.m. near Altona and Taunton roads

CBC News ·
Durham police are searching for a driver after a man in his 20s was struck and killed in Pickering on Saturday. (Durham Regional Police Service)

Durham Regional Police were called to the scene at Altona and Taunton roads around 12:30 a.m.

The man was walking along the shoulder of the road, according to Sgt. Rob Williamson.

He died at the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved fled the scene. However, a witness to the accident stayed on scene, Williamson said. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

Roads are closed in the area. 

