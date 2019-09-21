Man in his 20s dead after hit and run in Pickering, police say
Call came in around 12:30 a.m. near Altona and Taunton roads
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that killed a man in his 20s in Pickering early Saturday.
Durham Regional Police were called to the scene at Altona and Taunton roads around 12:30 a.m.
The man was walking along the shoulder of the road, according to Sgt. Rob Williamson.
He died at the scene.
Police say the vehicle involved fled the scene. However, a witness to the accident stayed on scene, Williamson said.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Roads are closed in the area.
