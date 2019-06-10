Truck driver dead after being run over while working under vehicle: police

A Pickering truck driver is dead after the car-hauling semi-trailer he was working under was driven over him on Sunday night, Durham police say.

The man, 55, had parked his vehicle at a gas station off Highway 401 near Brock Road in Pickering when the incident occurred, according to Durham Regional Police's traffic unit.

Officers were called to the scene at about 11:15 p.m. The man was the driver of the vehicle, police said.

Another man, 22, part-owner of the truck company, was not aware that anyone was underneath the truck when he entered the vehicle and tried to move it, police said.

Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for Durham police, said the second man "unknowingly caused the driver underneath to be dragged."

Police said the truck driver suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.

Police, along with the coroner and the Ontario ministry of labour, are investigating the incident.

Officers are interviewing witnesses who were at the gas station at the time. Police have not said if any charges will be laid.