Shooting victim found in Pickering ID'd as Arawin Sapesan

Durham Regional Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Pickering last week.

Arawin Sapesan, 20, was found with a gunshot wound near Taunton Road and Concession Road 4 around midday on Thursday, police say.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle collision, where they found Sapesan with "obvious signs of trauma". He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Sapesan is Durham Region's sixth homicide victim this year.

They're asking witnesses or anyone driving in the area at the time with dash camera footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers.