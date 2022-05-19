Driver dies in single-vehicle collision in Pickering
A person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Pickering, Durham Regional Police say.
There's no information about the victim's age or sex
One person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Pickering, Durham Regional Police say.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Taunton Road, west of Brock Road in Pickering.
Police say the victim was the driver of the vehicle, but there is no information about their age or sex.
Police say roads in the area will be closed for several hours as they carry out their investigation.
The driver of the vehicle has been pronounced. The area will be shut down for several hours. No further information at this time. <a href="https://t.co/ahPpnJFd1f">https://t.co/ahPpnJFd1f</a>—@DRPS