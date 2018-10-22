Pickering election: Dave Ryan re-elected mayor, winning 5th term

Dave Ryan has been elected mayor of Pickering, beating three other candidates.

Ryan receive 12,959 votes, 66.1 per cent of the votes cast, with all polls reporting.

Ryan defeated Bert Cortez, Wesley Henry and Eileen Higdon. Ryan was first elected in 2003. This will be his fifth term as mayor.

Regional councillors Ward 1: Kevin George Ashe

Ward 2: Bill McLean

Ward 3: David Pickles City councillors Ward 1: Maurice Brenner

Ward 2: Ian Cumming

Ward 3: Shaheen Butt

Creating jobs, economic development and affordable housing were the major issues of Pickering's election campaign.

Pickering relies heavily on its residential tax base to pay for city services, rather than on the industrial or commercial tax bases most municipalities count on to cover those costs. Some candidates argued during the campaign that attracting more businesses to the city could help bring down property taxes.

Like other cities and towns in the GTA, affordable housing remained an important issue during the campaign, as did decreasing residents' hydro bills and eliminating the minimum wage tax. Affordable housing strategies were key platform points for the city's mayoral candidates.

Mayoral candidates also debated whether building a new airport in the Pickering-Ajax area could be a worthwhile economic driver for the region. Most candidates were opposed or undecided, but Ryan has been a proponent of the project for years.