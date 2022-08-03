One person dead after multi-vehicle collision in Pickering

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a multi-vehicle collision left one person dead and another in custody Tuesday night.

Acting Sgt. George Tudos said the crash occurred after 11 p.m. on a stretch of Kingston Road between Glennanna Road and Liverpool Road in Pickering.

Tudos said it's "likely" that two vehicles were sideswiped by a third vehicle that lost control.

One person is dead, said Tudos, although no identifying information has been provided yet.

He said one person is in custody and a gun may have been involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are expecting to release further information to the public later on Wednesday.