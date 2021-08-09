Motorcyclist dead after 2-vehicle crash in Pickering

A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Pickering Sunday night.

It happened around 10:56 p.m. That's when, police say, a motorcycle travelling eastbound on Cameo Street near Sapphire Drive collided with another vehicle going west.

The 34-year-old driver of the motorcycle was rushed to a local hospital and then transferred to a Toronto-area trauma hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle wasn't hurt, police say.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is being asked to call Durham police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267, or call Crime Stoppers.