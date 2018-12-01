Skip to Main Content
SIU investigating fatal collision in Pickering, Ont

Durham police are also investigating after the fatal collision near Brock Rd and Highway 407.

There was "significant damage" to the vehicles involved, police say. (Durham Regional Police/Twitter)

Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is probing a fatal collision in Pickering, Ont. Saturday morning. 

The two-car crash left one person dead in an undeveloped area of Pickering, Ont. near Brock Road and Highway 407 Saturday morning. 

Another person was taken to hospital shortly after emergency crews arrives at the scene of the crash just after 9 a.m.

The deceased was pronounced at the scene. 

Police say there was significant damage to the vehicles. 

Brock Road south of Highway 407 is expected to be closed for most of the day. Durham police say they are conducting a parallel investigation.
