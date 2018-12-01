Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is probing a fatal collision in Pickering, Ont. Saturday morning.

The two-car crash left one person dead in an undeveloped area of Pickering, Ont. near Brock Road and Highway 407 Saturday morning.

Another person was taken to hospital shortly after emergency crews arrives at the scene of the crash just after 9 a.m.

The deceased was pronounced at the scene.

Police say there was significant damage to the vehicles.