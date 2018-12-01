SIU investigating fatal collision in Pickering, Ont
Durham police are also investigating after the fatal collision near Brock Rd and Highway 407.
Brock Road south of Highway 407 is expected to be closed for most of the day
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is probing a fatal collision in Pickering, Ont. Saturday morning.
The two-car crash left one person dead in an undeveloped area of Pickering, Ont. near Brock Road and Highway 407 Saturday morning.
Another person was taken to hospital shortly after emergency crews arrives at the scene of the crash just after 9 a.m.
The deceased was pronounced at the scene.
Police say there was significant damage to the vehicles.
Brock Road south of Highway 407 is expected to be closed for most of the day. Durham police say they are conducting a parallel investigation.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/SIUOntario?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SIUOntario</a> have invoked their mandate after a collision this morning on Brock Road in Pickering.<br>Our Collision Investigation Unit will be doing a parallel investigation.—@DRPS