Woman, 71, killed in single-vehicle collision in Pickering

A woman has died following a single-vehicle collision in Pickering Friday morning, Durham Regional Police say.

Police say the victim is 71 years old.

Around 10:15 a.m. Durham police were called to a collision in the area of Pickering Uxbridge Townline and Sideline 28.

Police said the driver was heading southbound on Sideline 28 when the vehicle left the roadway.

The driver was transported to a local-area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while investigators collected evidence.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Det. Const. Lathangue of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5255, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).