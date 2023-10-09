Male dead after shooting at Pickering casino, Durham police say
Durham Regional Police say a portion of the Pickering casino remains closed after an early morning shooting on Thanksgiving Day left one person dead.
Investigators asking people to stay clear of the area, portion of casino remains closed
A male has died after an early morning shooting at a casino in Pickering, Ont., Durham Regional Police say.
Officers were called to a casino near Church Street and Highway 401 on Thanksgiving Day, shortly after 5 a.m.
Police say a male victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation. The suspect remains outstanding, police say.
A portion of the casino remains closed Monday morning as police advise the public to stay clear of the area.