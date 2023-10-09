Male dead after shooting at Pickering casino, Durham police say

A male has died after an early morning shooting at a casino in Pickering, Ont., Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a casino near Church Street and Highway 401 on Thanksgiving Day, shortly after 5 a.m.

Police say a male victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation. The suspect remains outstanding, police say.

A portion of the casino remains closed Monday morning as police advise the public to stay clear of the area.