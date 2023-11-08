Police identify 17-year-old suspect in October killing of Pickering casino security guard

Police have identified a 17-year-old suspect in the murder of a casino security guard in Pickering last month.

Tyjae Nosworthy-Smith is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Michael Ferdinand, 34, on Oct. 9, Durham Regional Police told reporters Wednesday morning.

Although Nosworthy-Smith is a minor, police said they have a judge's approval to use his name and image publicly for the next five days. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, authorized use of his image and name will end on Nov. 11.

There is now a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest, police said.

"We are pleading for the public's assistance in locating him," Detective Sgt. Brad Corner said at Wednesday's news conference.

Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of Tyjae Nosworthy-Smith, who is a suspect in the murder of Michael Ferdinand. (CBC)

Police described Nosworthy-Smith as male, Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 110 pounds, with a tattoo on his left elbow that reads "Chantelle." The suspect, also known by the nickname "Baby2," has no fixed address but has ties to the Jane and Finch area of Toronto, police said.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, and they encourage anyone who sees him not to approach, but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Corner said police identified Nosworthy-Smith as a suspect after weeks of witness interviews and sifting through surveillance footage.

Michael Ferdinand was shot while working security inside the Pickering Casino Resort at 5 a.m. on Oct. 9. Police said he was rushed to a trauma centre and later pronounced dead.

Later that morning, Durham Police Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said a group of armed men and women had fled the casino immediately after the shooting. Durham Police identified only one suspect on Wednesday.

Detective Sgt. Corner says police have yet to find a motive behind the shooting and are still investigating.

"We now owe it to [Ferdinand's] family, friends and co-workers to bring those responsible to justice," he said.

Ferdinand's co-workers set up a GoFundMe page which raised nearly $40,000 for Ferdinand's wife and family within days of his death.

"Our brother was taken from us from way too soon by a senseless act of gun violence that had no reason to ever be escalated to that extent," Ferdinand's former co-worker Viny Cuello wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Mike's bright soul was taken from us way too soon and left us with a massive void in our hearts but his bravery and love will always live on in our everyday life for the rest of our lives."

Anyone with information on Nosworthy-Smith's whereabouts, or who has been in contact with him since Oct. 9, is asked to contact the Durham Regional Police Homicide Unit at 905-579-1520 ext. 5444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.

Police encourage Nosworthy-Smith to seek counsel and turn himself in to the authorities.