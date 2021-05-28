Man, 19, arrested in connection with Pickering car rally that drew hundreds

A man is facing is a string of charges following a car rally in Pickering last Sunday.

The event, which was held in a Walmart parking lot and drew hundreds, was swiftly condemned by the city's mayor after a video surfaced on social media showing large crowds gathered as at least one vehicle performed stunts. Other videos showed several cars with their engines revving.

In a news release Friday, Durham Regional Police Service say a 19-year-old driver from Clarington, Ont. "was observed spinning the vehicle in an uncontrolled manner, nearly missing individuals gathered around, before colliding with another vehicle."

It's unclear which of the vehicles the man was driving.

He faces charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance, failure to comply with stay-at-home orders, and a failure to report an accident under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police say was released on an undertaking, while investigators continue to probe the rally.

Anyone with information about this event is asked to call the West Division Traffic Safety Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1921.



