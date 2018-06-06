Supreme Court decision could lift lid on physician billing figures in Ontario
Two groups of physicians unsuccessfully fought the decision
The public could soon know which Ontario doctors have billed the most to the province's health plan now that the Supreme Court has ruled on the matter.
The high court says it will not hear an appeal from the Ontario Medical Association and two groups of physicians that were challenging a decision to release the information.
Toronto Star reporter Theresa Boyle made a freedom-of-information request to the Ontario health ministry five years ago for the names of the top 100 physician billers to the province's health-insurance plan for 2008 to 2012.
The ministry disclosed some of the information but without the doctors' names and certain specializations.
Boyle successfully appealed to the provincial information and privacy commissioner, who ordered full disclosure of the records because the data did not constitute personal information.
The medical association and the physicians' groups unsuccessfully fought the decision in the Ontario courts, prompting an application to the Supreme Court.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.