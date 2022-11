Works by Andy Warhol, Lawren Harris and Tom Thomson headline Toronto art auction

On Thursday, dozens of pieces of art, including Andy Warhol's iconic Queen Elizabeth screen-print and Lawren Harris's House in the Ward, are being auctioned off in Toronto, and expected to fetch a total of $12 million to $17 million.

Social Sharing

Auction in Toronto includes 87 works from some of art world's biggest names