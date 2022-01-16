Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Winter storm hits Ontario, Quebec | CBC Loaded
Winter storm hits Ontario, Quebec
Regions across Ontario and Quebec are hunkering down as they're walloped by a winter storm that could dump as much as 60 centimetres of snow in Toronto alone.
Social Sharing
Posted: Jan 16, 2022 12:41 PM ET | Last Updated: 19 minutes ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
|
Corrections and Clarifications
now