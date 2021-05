· Photos

Overnight marathon vaccination clinic a 'first' in Canada

Peel Region is holding a 32-hour Doses After Dark marathon vaccination clinic in Mississauga, Ont., this weekend that aims to administer more than 7,600 doses. It's the first health unit in Canada to do such an overnight event, says Paul Sharma, co-lead of the region's Mass Vaccination Program.

32-hour event in Mississauga, Ont., goes until 8:30 p.m. Sunday