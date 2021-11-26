Skip to Main Content

Gordon Lightfoot takes stage at iconic Massey Hall after years-long renovation

Toronto's Massey Hall has reopened its doors to the public, with Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot hitting the stage for his 170th show at the historic music venue.

Music legend, the last to perform at the historic venue in 2018, played his 170th show Thursday night

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now