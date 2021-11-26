Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Gordon Lightfoot takes stage at iconic Massey Hall after years-long renovation | CBC Loaded
Gordon Lightfoot takes stage at iconic Massey Hall after years-long renovation
Toronto's Massey Hall has reopened its doors to the public, with Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot hitting the stage for his 170th show at the historic music venue.
Social Sharing
Music legend, the last to perform at the historic venue in 2018, played his 170th show Thursday night
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 9:12 AM ET | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now