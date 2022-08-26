Skip to Main Content
Comic enthusiasts, film fans and cosplayers unite: Fan Expo Canada is back in all its glory | CBC Loaded
Comic enthusiasts, film fans and cosplayers unite: Fan Expo Canada is back in all its glory
The Fan Expo Canada convention for enthusiasts of comics, anime and sci-fi is back in its full glory this year at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Canada's largest pop culture event attracts thousands of fans in Toronto until Sunday
Posted: Aug 26, 2022 8:49 AM ET | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
