Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Comic enthusiasts, film fans and cosplayers unite: Fan Expo Canada is back in all its glory

The Fan Expo Canada convention for enthusiasts of comics, anime and sci-fi is back in its full glory this year at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Canada's largest pop culture event attracts thousands of fans in Toronto until Sunday

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now