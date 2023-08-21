Pickle cotton candy, ferris wheels and more: See CNE's attractions, rides and wacky foods

There's still plenty of time to enjoy the attractions, carnival rides and wacky foods at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto if you didn't visit the fairgrounds on opening weekend.

Canada's largest fair, an end-of-summer tradition for many, runs until Sept. 4.

Carnival rides

More than a million people are expected to visit the fairgrounds at Exhibition Place. Here, a family enjoys the Euroslide on Friday.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

A fairgoer rides one of the ferris wheels on the midway, with the CN Tower in the distance.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

Teodula Ahat and her two-year-old grandson, Gabriel Vistan, ride the Dizzy Dogs.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

People pictured on the Sky Ride.

(Michael Wilson/CBC)

The fun food

Pickle cotton candy and peanut butter chocolate corndogs are on offer at this year's CNE, two of many mash-up food items.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Chef Rick Matharu, of Rick's Good Eats, shows his butter chicken sandwich with samosa buns during a media preview last week.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Other foods unveiled by the CNE include fried frogs legs.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

CNE aerials

There are seven new rides alongside recurring favourites, including a new roller-coaster called the Outlaw and the Superwheel, which is more than 45 metres tall. Here, some aerial drone photos of the midway and rides on opening day.

(Patrick Morrell/CBC)

(Patrick Morrell/CBC)

(Patrick Morrell/CBC)