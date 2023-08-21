Content
Toronto·Photos

Pickle cotton candy, ferris wheels and more: See CNE's attractions, rides and wacky foods

There is still plenty of time to enjoy the attractions, carnival rides and wacky foods at the Canadian National Exhibition, if you didn't catch the country's largest fair on opening weekend.

Canada's largest fair, an end-of-summer tradition for many, runs until Sept. 4

Fairgoers enjoy the Mach 3 ride on the midway during the CNE's opening day.
Fairgoers enjoy the Mach 3 ride on Friday, the first day of the annual Canadian National Exhibition. More than a million people are expected to visit the fair, which ends on Labour Day. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

Carnival rides

More than a million people are expected to visit the fairgrounds at Exhibition Place. Here, a family enjoys the Euroslide on Friday.

A parent and her child go down rainbow coloured slide during the CNE's opening day.

A fairgoer rides one of the ferris wheels on the midway, with the CN Tower in the distance.

A person on one of the Ferris wheel rides at the CNE on opening day, with the CN Tower in the background.

Teodula Ahat and her two-year-old grandson, Gabriel Vistan, ride the Dizzy Dogs.

A grandmother and her toddler grandson on a ride during the CNE's opening day.

People pictured on the Sky Ride.

People take the Sky Ride lift at the CNE's opening day, with the CN Tower in the background.

The fun food

Pickle cotton candy and peanut butter chocolate corndogs are on offer at this year's CNE, two of many mash-up food items.  

An attendee to a media preview of the CNE poses with a cotton candy swab at Exhibition Place, in Toronto, on Aug. 16, 2023.

A plate showing a peanut butter corn dog sitting on a table, with a sign that reads: peanut butter corndog new.

Chef Rick Matharu, of Rick's Good Eats, shows his butter chicken sandwich with samosa buns during a media preview last week.

Chef Rick Matharu, from Rick’s Good Eats, describes a butter chicken sandwich of his creation during a media preview at the CNE, in Toronto, on Aug. 16, 2023.

Other foods unveiled by the CNE include fried frogs legs.

A woman points her pen at a table with a plate of fried frogs legs during a media preview at this year's CNE fair.

CNE aerials

There are seven new rides alongside recurring favourites, including a new roller-coaster called the Outlaw and the Superwheel, which is more than 45 metres tall. Here, some aerial drone photos of the midway and rides on opening day.

An aerial image of the CNE's midway with people walking and enjoying its rides and vendors on opening day.

An aerial view of Ferris wheel and other amusement rides at the CNE on opening day.

An aerial view by drone of the rides and the midway during the CNE's opening day.

