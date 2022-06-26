Massive crowd marches in Pride parade in Toronto

A massive crowd turned out on Sunday for the Toronto Pride parade, which made its return after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

The city's downtown was packed with hundreds of thousands of revellers and participants. Festivities were expected to stretch into the night, with outdoor concerts planned along stretches of Church Street in the Gay Village.

Sherwin Modeste, executive director of Pride Toronto, says the parade is the crowning event for the weekend festival and the culmination of months of planning.

Some participants sparkled as they rode motorbikes. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A couple enjoys a kiss during the festivities. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)

Many people were all smiles on Sunday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A person in Indigenous dress walks in the parade. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Some people wearing red bathing suits to express themselves. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)

A group of young people hold a Rainbow flag with pride. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)