Massive crowd marches in Pride parade in Toronto
A massive crowd turned out on Sunday for the Toronto Pride parade, which returned in person for the first time since 2019.
Hundreds of thousands of people packed downtown for Pride festivities on Sunday
The city's downtown was packed with hundreds of thousands of revellers and participants. Festivities were expected to stretch into the night, with outdoor concerts planned along stretches of Church Street in the Gay Village.
Sherwin Modeste, executive director of Pride Toronto, says the parade is the crowning event for the weekend festival and the culmination of months of planning.