Ontario green lights use of photo radar in municipalities to crack down on speeding

The Ontario government will allow municipalities to enforce speed limits in school and community safety zones through the use of photo radar starting on Sunday.

New regulations, which govern automated speed enforcement (ASEs), will "provide the framework to support municipalities in developing responsible, transparent and effective programs to promote road safety in their communities," according to a statement sent to CBC Toronto by Premier Doug Ford's press secretary Ivana Yelich.

Toronto has been pushing for these changes as part of its Vision Zero plan to eliminate all traffic-related fatalities.

Last year, the city put photo radar in dozens of school zones, but the devices could only gather data. Regulatory changes by the provincial government will give the city the ability to ticket or charge drivers.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he is pleased with the changes, but added that the province is enforcing a few conditions that he called "cumbersome." One requires municipalities to put up signs warning drivers of the photo radar 90 days before it comes into effect.

"That means one more thing to do and 90 more days before you can go to some of the hotspots where people speed, but we're going to make the best of the whole situation," Tory said on Saturday.

"[It] might make it a little more cumbersome for us, but it's a step forward."

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the changes to photo radar come with conditions from the province, which will make implementing the new system "a little more cumbersome." (Angelina King/CBC)

Although Toronto plans to make use of the new regulations, the choice to enforce speed limits through photo radar will remain optional for municipalities.

"The province has filed enabling regulations under the Safer School Zones Act that will give municipalities the ability to adopt new and enhanced tools to promote safety," the statement reads.

"Automated speed enforcement is a municipally driven initiative as municipal governments are in the best position to determine what needs to be done in order to improve road safety on municipal roads."

Although full details of the "enhanced tools" weren't immediately given, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation proposed amendments to the Highway Traffic Act in September, as well as other regulatory changes, that would allow municipalities to adopt photo radar in these school and safety zones on roads with a speed limit of less than 80 km/h.

Threat of 'pretty big fat ticket' will slow traffic, Tory says

Tory said he has been waiting for the province to green light these changes for four years.

"It's a step forward because we need automated speed enforcement to get people to slow down," he told CBC Toronto on Saturday.

"We've changed the speed limits, but in order to then make that really work, you have to enforce those laws and we just can't afford to have a police officer on every corner."

The mayor said the new system will send the message to people to slow down and obey the law.

"I think that the notion of people getting a pretty big fat ticket, and their insurance company will know about it, I think this is going to do a lot to slow people down," he added.