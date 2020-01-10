Ex-pastor convicted in drowning of pregnant wife gets bail pending appeal

A former Toronto pastor has been granted bail days after being sentenced to 15 years in prison in the drowning death of his pregnant wife.

The Court of Appeal agreed to free Philip Grandine while he appeals his conviction for the second time.

Grandine's wife Karissa drowned in the bathtub in October 2011.

Evidence was that he had secretly sedated her with a drug she had not been prescribed.

Grandine argued for bail on the basis that he has strong appeal grounds and that he is not a flight risk.

The Crown had argued against granting him bail.